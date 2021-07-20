fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.08
354.59
+ 0.02%
DIA
+ 1.24
338.64
+ 0.36%
SPY
+ 0.94
424.03
+ 0.22%
TLT
+ 0.96
150.50
+ 0.64%
GLD
+ 1.02
168.59
+ 0.6%

Why Immunome's Stock Is Soaring Today

byAdam Eckert
July 20, 2021 8:57 am
Immunome Inc (NASDAQ:IMNM) is surging Tuesday morning after the company reported the pre-clinical testing results of its antibody cocktail. 

Immunome announced that its three-antibody cocktail, IMM-BCP-01, demonstrated neutralizing activity against the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant. The company also said that IMM-BCP-01 showed in-vitro activity via non-neutralizing mechanisms.

“IMM-BCP-01’s ability to maintain neutralizing activity against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the Delta variant, potentially positions our drug candidate as a long-term solution to the changing threat posed by COVID-19," said Purnanand Sarma, president and CEO of Immunome.

Amid the recent resurgence of COVID-19 variants, the company said it plans to explore opportunities to expedite the development of its potential therapeutic.

Price Action: Immunome has traded as high as $63.78 and as low as $9.27 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 39.40% at $23.20.

