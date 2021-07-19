Why Wayfair Shares Are Up On Monday

Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares are trading higher amid increased concern over the COVID-19 Delta variant. The company produces home furniture and saw its stock soar during the transition to remote work in 2020. Companies in the broader e-commerce space also saw gains during this period.

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands.

At the time of publication, shares of Wayfair were trading 2.2% higher at $286.20. The stock has a 52-week low of $209.12 and a 52-week high of $369.