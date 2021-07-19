Why Alpha Pro Tech Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd (AMEX:APT) shares are trading significantly higher on Monday amid renewed COVID-19 concerns. The company produces face masks and personal protective equipment and the stock gained in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recent spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant is a major concern. Delta first appeared in India at the end of 2020. The highly contagious COVID-19 variant surfaced in the United States in March and is now the dominant strain.

Alpha Pro Tech develops and manufactures disposable protective apparel, as well as building supply and infection control products. The company generates most of its revenues from the sale of products in the United States.

Price Action: Alpha Pro Tech has traded as high as $25.55 and as low as $6.97 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 12.4% at $8.77.