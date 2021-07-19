fbpx

QQQ
-3.10
360.70
-0.87%
DIA
-7.60
354.34
-2.19%
SPY
-6.47
437.81
-1.5%
TLT
+ 3.04
145.18
+ 2.05%
GLD
-0.41
169.82
-0.24%

Why Are Ford And General Motors Shares Trading Lower Today?

byRandy Elias
July 19, 2021 10:56 am
Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) are trading lower as renewed COVID-19 concerns weigh on economic recovery outlook.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide.

Ford's stock was trading about 3.5% lower at $13.13 per share on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.45 and a 52-week low of $6.41.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

GM's stock was trading about 3.2% lower at $53.70 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $64.30 and a 52-week low of $24.44.

