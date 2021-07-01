fbpx
QQQ
-0.51
354.94
-0.14%
DIA
+ 0.99
343.96
+ 0.29%
SPY
+ 1.54
426.52
+ 0.36%
TLT
-0.60
144.95
-0.42%
GLD
+ 0.50
165.13
+ 0.3%

What's Up With Palantir Stock Today?

byAdam Eckert
July 1, 2021 10:54 am
What's Up With Palantir Stock Today?

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) Is trading lower Thursday after Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood sold shares in the data analytics company. 

Ark Invest sold 710,825 shares of Palantir, worth more than $18 million, for the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW). The Ark Next Generation Internet ETF still holds 4,779,977 shares of Palantir following the sale.

Recent News: On Wednesday, Palantir announced it extended its partnership with Latin America’s largest media company, Grupo Globo, for two more years. Grupo Globo uses Palantir Foundry to improve its sales offering to advertisers and to enhance the connection to its daily audience of 100 million Brazilians.

See Also: Unusual Options Activity Insight: Palantir Technologies

PLTR Price Action: Palantir has traded as high as $45 and as low as $8.90 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was down 4.34% at $25.21.

Photo: Benjy Feen from Flickr.

