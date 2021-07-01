Why Marin Software Stock Is Soaring Today

Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:MRIN) is surging again Thursday on high volume as retail traders continue to take interest in the stock following its recent Instacart integration announcement.

What Happened: Marin Software announced it added the ability to manage Instacart ads on its MarinOne platform last week.

“As the leading online grocery platform in North America, Instacart is a must-have part of digital marketing strategies. We are delighted to give advertisers on Instacart the power of MarinOne to maximize return on their investment," said Chris Lien, chairman and CEO of Marin Software.

Why It Matters: Following the announcement, the stock has increasingly gained interest from retail traders. It was halted for volatility twice in trading this morning. Marin Software was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time.

Price Action: Marin Software is making a new 52-week high in trading today.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 52% at $16.31.

Photo: courtesy of Marin Software.