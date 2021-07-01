fbpx
QQQ
-0.64
355.07
-0.18%
DIA
+ 0.96
343.99
+ 0.28%
SPY
+ 1.52
426.54
+ 0.36%

Why Marin Software Stock Is Soaring Today

byAdam Eckert
July 1, 2021 10:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Marin Software Stock Is Soaring Today

Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:MRIN) is surging again Thursday on high volume as retail traders continue to take interest in the stock following its recent Instacart integration announcement.

What Happened: Marin Software announced it added the ability to manage Instacart ads on its MarinOne platform last week.

“As the leading online grocery platform in North America, Instacart is a must-have part of digital marketing strategies. We are delighted to give advertisers on Instacart the power of MarinOne to maximize return on their investment," said Chris Lien, chairman and CEO of Marin Software.

Why It Matters: Following the announcement, the stock has increasingly gained interest from retail traders. It was halted for volatility twice in trading this morning. Marin Software was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time. 

Price Action: Marin Software is making a new 52-week high in trading today.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 52% at $16.31.

Photo: courtesy of Marin Software.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Marin Software Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares are trading lower by 35.6% at $11.15 Wednesday morning amid profit-taking after the stock surged Tuesday on Reddit-driven momentum. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

    This morning 158 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Marin Software Shares Resume Trading, Continue Higher; Up 52%

Marin Software Shares Halted On Circuit Breaker; Up 51%