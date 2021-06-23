Why XPeng, Li Auto And Nio Shares Are Moving Today

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shares are trading higher on a report suggesting the company received approval to list on Hong Kong Exchange. Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) are trading higher in sympathy with XPeng.

XPeng designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The stock was trading about 4% higher at $41.60 on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $74.49 and a 52-week low of $17.11.

Li Auto designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles in China. The stock was trading about 2.4% higher at $29.61. The stock has a 52-week high of $47.70 and a 52-week low of $14.31.

Nio designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in Mainland China and several other countries. The stock was trading about 1.5% higher at $44.78. The stock has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $6.50.