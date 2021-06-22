fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.00
343.36
+ 0.29%
DIA
-0.42
339.20
-0.12%
SPY
+ 0.31
420.55
+ 0.07%
TLT
-0.43
143.72
-0.3%
GLD
-0.42
167.37
-0.25%

Why FuboTV Is Trading Higher Today

byAdam Eckert
June 22, 2021 10:11 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why FuboTV Is Trading Higher Today

FuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) is trading higher Tuesday morning after announcing its Russell 3000 index inclusion. 

The sports-first live TV streaming platform company is set to join the Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution on June 28.

“We are pleased with the interest fuboTV has received from the investor community in such a short period following our listing on the New York Stock Exchange last October. The addition of fuboTV to the Russell 3000® Index is an important milestone for the company as we stay laser-focused on defining a new category of interactive television while delivering significant shareholder value," said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of FuboTV.

Price Action: FuboTV has traded as high as $62.29 and as low as $8.12 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 5.73% at $33.43.

Photo courtesy of FuboTV.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why FuboTV Shares Are Trading Higher Today

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) shares are trading higher after the company reported its FuboTV app today launched on LG webOS smart TVs in the U.S. Starting today, LG customers can enjoy more than 100 sports, news and entertainment channels from fuboTV. read more

What's Up With FuboTV Stock Popping Off Today?

FuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) shares are trading higher by 19.5% at $21.12 in Wednesday's pre-market session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued second-quarter and FY21 sales guidance above estimates. read more

FuboTV Surges On Q1 Revenue Beat, Raises Guidance For Revenue And Subscribers

Shares of streaming company fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) are trading sharply higher after beating first-quarter revenue estimates and raising guidance for the full fiscal year. read more

Exclusive: FuboTV CEO Talks Sportsbook Plans, Fubobet Confusion, Addresses Bears

Sports-focused TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) CEO David Gandler appeared on Benzinga's PreMarket Prep Friday.  read more