Why FuboTV Is Trading Higher Today

FuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) is trading higher Tuesday morning after announcing its Russell 3000 index inclusion.

The sports-first live TV streaming platform company is set to join the Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution on June 28.

“We are pleased with the interest fuboTV has received from the investor community in such a short period following our listing on the New York Stock Exchange last October. The addition of fuboTV to the Russell 3000® Index is an important milestone for the company as we stay laser-focused on defining a new category of interactive television while delivering significant shareholder value," said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of FuboTV.

Price Action: FuboTV has traded as high as $62.29 and as low as $8.12 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 5.73% at $33.43.

