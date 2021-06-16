Why Bitcoin-Related Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC).

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets.

The stock was trading about 2.7% lower at $29.83 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.75 and a 52-week low of $0.84.

Riot Blockchain Inc is focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies.

The stock was trading about 2.8% lower at $34.08 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $79.50 and a 52-week low of $2.04.