fbpx
QQQ
-0.34
344.85
-0.1%
DIA
-1.01
345.31
-0.29%
SPY
-0.49
425.75
-0.12%
TLT
-0.25
141.47
-0.18%
GLD
+ 0.16
174.56
+ 0.09%

Why DraftKings And Penn National Shares Are Trading Lower Today

byRandy Elias
June 15, 2021 9:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares are trading lower after Hindenburg Research published a short report on the stock. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares are trading lower in sympathy with DraftKings.

Hindenburg Research published a report titled, "DraftKings: A $21 Billion SPAC Betting It Can Hide Its Black Market Operations."

DraftKings is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The stock was trading about 7.5% lower at $46.74 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $74.38 and a 52-week low of $27.54.

Penn National Gaming is the operator of gaming and racing properties and video gaming terminal operations in the U.S. The stock was trading about 1% lower at $79.85 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $142.00 and a 52-week low of $26.96.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Up With DraftKings And Penn National Gaming Today?

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) and Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares are trading lower as gambling stocks fall for the session amid weakness in Penn National Gaming. read more

Why DraftKings Stock Is Trading Higher Today

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares are trading higher amid anticipation of larger betting volume ahead of the men’s NCAA March Madness basketball tournament. The tournament is scheduled to take place starting Thursday, March 18, until Monday, April 5. read more

Gan Trades Higher On Favorable New Jersey Gaming Data, Peer Strength

Gan Ltd (NASDAQ: GAN) shares were sharply higher Thursday. The stock move is potentially due to New Jersey's Division of Gaming Enforcement, which released the latest numbers of the state's gaming results. read more

Penn National Gaming Shares Move Lower As Hindenburg Research Publishes Short Report On DraftKings

https://hindenburgresearch.com/draftkings/ read more