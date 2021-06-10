fbpx
Why MicroVision Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byAdam Eckert
June 10, 2021 9:51 am
Why MicroVision Stock Is Trading Higher Today

MicroVision Inc (NASDAQ:MVIS) is trading higher Thursday morning after the company announced that it will be added to the Russell 2000 Index. 

MicroVision is set to join the Russell 2000 Index at the conclusion of the index's annual reconstitution. The inclusion will be effective June 28.

“We are extremely pleased that MicroVision is set to join the Russell 2000 Index. Joining this index is a reflection of the progress we have made this year in developing our technology, building a strong balance sheet and increasing shareholder value," said Sumit Sharma, CEO of MicroVision.

MicroVision's Most Recent Earnings: On April 29, MicroVision reported a quarterly earnings loss of 4 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 2 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $500,000, which missed the estimate of $600,000.

See Also: Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Marvell, MicroVision, More

MVIS Price Action: MicroVision has traded as high as $28 and as low as 97 cents over a 52-week period. 

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 10.4% at $23.46. 

