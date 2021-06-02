fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.20
331.62
+ 0.36%
DIA
+ 0.84
345.03
+ 0.24%
SPY
+ 0.91
418.76
+ 0.22%
TLT
+ 0.49
137.72
+ 0.35%
GLD
+ 0.59
177.31
+ 0.33%

Why Sorrento Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today

byAdam Eckert
June 2, 2021 8:38 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) is trading higher Wednesday morning after the company announced that its rapid COVID-19 test, COVI-STIX, was added to the official Mexican government list of emergency use antigen tests.

COVI-STIX is a 15-minute rapid diagnostic test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus nucleocapsid antigen in nasal or nasopharyngeal samples of patients. 

Mexico has had close to 2.4 million cases and over 225,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19. 

“We are very grateful to COFEPRIS for working with us closely on this review and listing us for use in Mexico. We look forward to working even more closely with the Mexican government to help deploy our test at scale, " said Dr. Henry Ji, chairman and CEO of Sorrento Therapeutics.

Price Action: Sorrento Therapeutics has traded as high as $19.39 and as low as $3.82 over a 52-week period.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was up 7.72% in premarket trading at $8.23.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Sorrento Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today

Sorrento Therapeutics  (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares are trading higher after the company reported positive preliminary results for its Phase 1 study of COVI-MSC for the treatment of ICU COVID-19 patients. read more

Sorrento Therapeutics Shares Spike To Session High Following Circulation Of National Institutes For Health ClinicalTrials.gov Study Record For Co.'s 'Study to Evaluate a Single Intranasal Dose of STI-2099 (COVI-DROPS™) in Outpatient Adults With COVID-19'

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04900428 read more

Sorrento Reports Encouraging Data From Sofusa-Administered Enbrel In Rheumatoid Arthritis

Why Sorrento Therapeutics' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares are trading higher after the company received FDA clearance to proceed with its Phase 2 study for Sti-3031 in advanced urothelial carcinoma. read more