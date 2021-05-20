fbpx
QQQ
+ 6.48
316.11
+ 2.01%
DIA
+ 2.18
337.26
+ 0.64%
SPY
+ 4.63
406.23
+ 1.13%
TLT
+ 1.04
135.07
+ 0.76%
GLD
+ 0.39
174.77
+ 0.22%

Why Exact Sciences Is Trading Higher Today

byAdam Eckert
May 20, 2021 2:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Exact Sciences Is Trading Higher Today

Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced it will showcase new data on its cancer tests and treatment guidance tools in an upcoming presentation. 

What Happened: Exact Sciences announced Wednesday it will present new data on its products at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting from June 4-8. Data presented will reinforce the value of the company's Oncotype DX tests and highlight industry research from Thrive, an Exact Sciences company.

"Exact Sciences is changing the way we detect and treat cancer. The data being presented will demonstrate our commitment to providing earlier answers and life-changing treatment guidance to patients and physicians, while strengthening our current tests and accelerating the introduction of new, innovative diagnostics," said Kevin Conroy, chairman and CEO of Exact Sciences.

Price Action: Exact Sciences traded as high as $159.54 and as low as $70.75 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 9.46% at $106.02.

Photo courtesy of Exact Sciences.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Eli Lilly, Exact Sciences, Biogen Are Trading Higher Today

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares are trading higher after the company issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates. read more

2 Genomic Stocks That Ark Funds Highlighted On Investor Day

Ark Funds hosted an investor webinar Tuesday, sharing ideas on several industries and portfolio components, including a discussion on some names in the genomics space. read more

17 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates. read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares moved upwards by 16.53% to $2.89 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.7 million shares come close, making up 48.07% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $490.6 million. read more