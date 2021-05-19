12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) stock rose 22.6% to $2.82 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.3 million shares come close, making up 46.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $536.3 million.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) stock rose 9.27% to $1.07. At the close, PolarityTE’s trading volume reached 478.5K shares. This is 9.86% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.2 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares increased by 4.27% to $8.79. Trading volume for this security closed at 26.2K, accounting for 1.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $300.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares rose 3.21% to $0.98. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.6K shares, which is 0.06 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.4 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares moved upwards by 2.26% to $7.69. This security traded at a volume of 5.6K shares come close, making up 1.91% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.0 million.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock rose 2.21% to $0.88. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.4K, accounting for 0.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
Losers
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares fell 6.12% to $3.07 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 834.5K shares, which is 8.31 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.2 million.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares fell 4.76% to $0.55. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 16.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $75.6 million.
- Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) shares fell 4.13% to $3.02. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 27.1K shares, which is 2.46 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $41.2 million.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock decreased by 3.77% to $0.69. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume hit 1.5K shares by close, accounting for 0.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.3 million.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock decreased by 3.66% to $0.89. Trading volume for this security closed at 613.3K, accounting for 2.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.8 million. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) stock declined by 3.4% to $10.23. This security traded at a volume of 26.4K shares come close, making up 1.42% of its average volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
