fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.84
328.19
+ 0.26%
DIA
+ 1.99
340.35
+ 0.58%
SPY
+ 1.49
414.30
+ 0.36%
TLT
+ 0.24
139.46
+ 0.17%
GLD
+ 2.64
164.67
+ 1.58%

What's Up With DraftKings And Penn National Gaming Today?

byRandy Elias
May 6, 2021 3:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Up With DraftKings And Penn National Gaming Today?

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares are trading lower as gambling stocks fall for the session amid weakness in Penn National Gaming. Penn shares dipped despite better-than-expected earnings results.DraftKings reports its first-quarter earnings on Friday.

DraftKings Inc is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports (DFS), sports betting, and iGaming opportunities.

DraftKing's stock was trading 10.5% lower at $50.35 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $74.38 and a 52-week low of $23.04.

Penn National Gaming Inc is the operator of gaming and racing properties and video gaming terminal ("VGT") operations in the U.S.

Penn National Gaming's stock was trading 11.5% lower at $80.88. The company has a 52-week high of $142.00 and a 52-week low of $15.07.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why DraftKings Stock Is Trading Higher Today

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares are trading higher amid anticipation of larger betting volume ahead of the men’s NCAA March Madness basketball tournament. The tournament is scheduled to take place starting Thursday, March 18, until Monday, April 5. read more

Gan Trades Higher On Favorable New Jersey Gaming Data, Peer Strength

Gan Ltd (NASDAQ: GAN) shares were sharply higher Thursday. The stock move is potentially due to New Jersey's Division of Gaming Enforcement, which released the latest numbers of the state's gaming results. read more

DraftKings Shares Tick Higher Amid Report 'Gov. Ron DeSantis signs sweeping gambling deal that brings sports betting to Florida'; Penn National Gaming, MGM Shares Relatively Quiet

https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/politics/fl-ne-gambling-deal-signed-20210423-2vgvw77b3jcb7dshf5ldsdgu6e-story.html read more

Here's Why And DraftKings And Wells Fargo Are Popping Off Today

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares are trading higher by 1% after the company announced it will become an official sports betting partner of the NFL and extend its current relationship as the exclusive Official Daily Fantasy Partner. read more