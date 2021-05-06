What's Up With DraftKings And Penn National Gaming Today?

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares are trading lower as gambling stocks fall for the session amid weakness in Penn National Gaming. Penn shares dipped despite better-than-expected earnings results.DraftKings reports its first-quarter earnings on Friday.

DraftKings Inc is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports (DFS), sports betting, and iGaming opportunities.

DraftKing's stock was trading 10.5% lower at $50.35 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $74.38 and a 52-week low of $23.04.

Penn National Gaming Inc is the operator of gaming and racing properties and video gaming terminal ("VGT") operations in the U.S.

Penn National Gaming's stock was trading 11.5% lower at $80.88. The company has a 52-week high of $142.00 and a 52-week low of $15.07.