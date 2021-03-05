Why Sify Technologies Is Trading Higher Today

Sify Technologies's Stock Price And Volume Action

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) is currently up 17.03% to a price of $3.23. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.95 million, about 88.02% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.21 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Sify Technologies shares are trading higher on a Bloomberg report that Blackstone is in talks to buy a minority stake in the company.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Sify Technologies's stock was $2.54 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $5.89 and a low of $0.56 in the past 52 weeks.

