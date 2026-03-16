Nvidia GTC 2026: How To Watch Jensen Huang's Speech And Why Now Is 'Golden Opportunity For Patient Investors'

How to Watch GTC 2026 Keynote Speech

The GTC 2026 Conference runs for multiple days, but it is the keynote speech from Huang that may be the most talked about and remembered event of the week.

Huang is set for his keynote at 2 p.m. ET on Monday, March 16. The event can be watched in various places, including Nvidia's YouTube page.

Huang could give updates on Rubin, Vera and more products from the company, the growing backlog of revenue opportunities and new partnerships during his speech and various events during the week.

Golden Opportunity For Stock?

With Huang's keynotes at GTC events often times unveiling new products and details on AI chips, software and infrastructure, Freedom Capital Markets Chief Market Strategist Jay Woods said investors may have a key opportunity to buy shares.

"Investors expect to get an outline of the company's latest AI chips, software ecosystem, and long-term roadmap for data centers, robotics, and AI infrastructure," Woods said in a weekly newsletter.

Woods said this comes at the same time investors want to hear that hyperscalers are "spending aggressively" on AI.

Three key items Woods is watching on Monday are chip updates, capex commitment, and demand from Magnificent Seven partners and AI expansion into areas like robotics and autonomous systems.

"The market isn't just looking for new chips, but more proof that AI spending from Big Tech and enterprises remains massive and durable."

The market expert said Nvidia stock has shown minimal gains since last summer despite strong quarterly earnings and fundamentals.

"The company continues to hit it on all cylinders, but investors have been rewarded with little gains to show going back to last July. It is clearly a situation where the technicals are winning out – for now – over the fundamental growth story."

Woods said Nvidia shares have shown a similar pattern before, where the company reported record results only for the stock to be stuck in neutral for months before finally breaking out.

"This is reminiscent of 2022 and a potential golden opportunity for patient value investors to step in and buy."

Nvidia Stock Price History GTC Events

Nvidia hosted the multi-day GTC 2025 event in March last year with Huang's keynote coming on March 18, 2025.

On that day, Nvidia stock traded between $114.54 to $119.02, opening at $118.00 and closing the day lower at $115.42. Shares saw minimal gains the next day, with shares opening at $117.27 and closing at $117.52.

Nvidia also hosted a smaller GTC event in Washington D.C. in October 2025, with Huang giving a keynote on Oct. 28, 2025.

On that day, Nvidia stock traded between $191.91 and $203.15, opening at $193.05 and closing at $201.03.

The stock saw gains after Huang's keynote and shares continued to rally the next day. On Oct. 29, shares opened at $207.98 and went on to hit the all-time high of $212.19 before closing at $207.04.

Nvidia Stock Price Action

Nvidia stock is up 2.2% to $184.24 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $86.62 to $212.19. Nvidia shares are down 2.4% year-to-date in 2026 and up 54.2% over the last 52 weeks.

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