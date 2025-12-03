GameStop Trade Anything Day Could Ignite Stock Ahead Of Earnings

Video game retailer GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) could have a new holiday to help get people into stores. On Dec. 6, the company is launching "Trade Anything Day," which comes just ahead of quarterly financial results on Dec. 9.

While the results of the trade-in will factor into future financial results, the event could be covered by management during the financial results and could continue to drive the recent strong interest in the stock.

Trade Anything Day

GameStop has branched out into collectibles, trading cards, and other new items to diversify beyond video games.

The company could be highlighting elements of several items, like trading cards and video game trade-ins, during its Trade Anything Day on Saturday.

"Trade Anything Day will be a fun and exciting day that redefines what trading looks like with GameStop. For one day only, GameStop will be accepting more than the standard video game and tech-related product assortment we are known for and accepting almost anything in trade," the company said.

Announced in November, the event has drawn considerable attention on social media platforms like X and Instagram, as well as on Reddit. GameStop's post about the event drew a Community Note due to restrictions on the word "anything," and Tesla's Cybertruck account even responded to a user about trading in their vehicle.

Users will trade in one item that fits in a 20x20x20 inch box and receive a $5 trade credit that can be used on a future purchase.

GameStop has a long list of items that are excluded including hazardous waste, weapons, animals (dead or alive), alcohol, DVD players, gift cards, foreign currency, jewelry, the 2002 Cleveland Cavaliers roster, macaroni art and more. GameStop employees have the right to refuse to accept an item.

Will GameStop Stock Get A Boost?

With a viral event like Trade Anything Day, there is a good chance that GameStop stock could see some attention before and after. The event coinciding with the company's quarterly earnings could put the stock in the spotlight even more.

GameStop regularly takes trades on games, and some other items, and this event could highlight that company’s business segment. The event could also bring in new customers and customers who may not have visited stores in months.

The company's Hardware and Accessories and Software segments have struggled in recent quarters, while the Collectibles segment has seen growth.

The release of the Nintendo Switch 2 this year and the current 2025 holiday season could see the retailer report higher gaming-related revenue than the previous year for the third and fourth quarters.

Analysts expect the company to report third-quarter revenue of $987.3 million, up from $860.3 million in last year's third quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analysts’ revenue estimates in only two of the last 10 quarters, including the most recently reported second quarter.

Analysts expect GameStop to report 20 cents in third-quarter earnings per share, up from 6 cents per share in last year's third quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in three straight quarters and in six of the last 10 quarters overall.

GameStop Stock

GameStop stock is up 1.3% to $23.11 on Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $19.93 to $35.81. While GameStop stock is down 24.6% year-to-date in 2025, shares have gained 9% over the last five days.

