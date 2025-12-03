GameStop (GME) Stock Sentiment Is Soaring: Here's Why

GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) is trading slightly higher Wednesday morning. The retailer has rallied over 8.5% in the past five days, fueled largely by a resurgence of social media nostalgia rather than material news. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The catalyst for the recent movement is “Big Short” investor Michael Burry, who recently surfaced 2019 email correspondence with Keith Gill, widely known as “Roaring Kitty.” The emails revealed Gill's wholehearted support for Burry's buyback thesis at the time, agreeing the stock was “absurdly” undervalued. This blast from the past has reignited retail interest, despite the company trading in a very different environment today.

Even with the recent pop, GameStop remains down roughly 24% year-to-date in 2025. This structural decline has left major hedge funds, including Renaissance Technologies and Citadel Advisors, facing significant paper losses on their positions.

All eyes now turn to next week, where sentiment will collide with fundamentals. GameStop is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings on Dec. 9, with analysts forecasting EPS of 18 cents on $987 million in revenue. Traders are waiting to see if the financials can support the narrative ahead of a widely expected Federal Reserve rate cut on Dec. 10.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting this disconnect, Benzinga Edge rankings award the stock a massive 99.36 Growth score, even as it flashes negative price trends across short, medium and long-term timeframes.

GME Price Action: GameStop shares were up 0.6% at $22.96 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

