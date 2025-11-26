Move Over Sydney Sweeney, Martha Stewart Is Here To Sell Jeans: American Eagle Targets Older Shoppers

Clothing retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) has had an impressive 2025 with partnerships with Travis Kelce and Sydney Sweeney that increased brand awareness. The company has another partnership lined up with an iconic 84-year-old who could help with brand awareness among an older crowd.

American Eagle and Martha Stewart

Known best for being a top clothing brand among younger consumers, American Eagle is moving from 28-year-old Sydney Sweeney to 84-year-old Martha Stewart in its latest ad campaign.

Stewart is featured in the company's "Give Great Jeans Campaign" for the 2025 holiday shopping season, as reported by the New York Post.

American Eagle shared images of Stewart and the campaign on their Threads social media channel, with a caption of "Live, Laugh, Low Rise" replacing the well-known "Live, Laugh, Love" mantra. American Eagle, surprisingly enough, has not used their X account since 2023.

Stewart can be seen wearing jeans, a denim jacket and standing by a room full of decorations that look to be made out of denim, including a cooked turkey.

After potentially reaching new and existing users in the younger demographics, American Eagle's partnership with Martha Stewart could be more about reaching new customers.

"Sydney Sweeney reached their demographic. With Martha Stewart, they are reminding an older generation that American Eagle is there for her, too," branding expert and "On Brand" author Aliza Licht told the New York Post.

Licht said Stewart's campaign could show confidence in fashion and come from an older, "unapologetic icon."

Sweeney Campaign Controversial, With A Boost

Hiring Sweeney and launching a "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" campaign in July led to some backlash as some people saw the campaign as a play on the word "genes," with Sweeney being blonde-haired and blue-eyed.

The company reported strong sales of the Sweeney collaboration and saw a huge inflow of new customers to the retailer.

A collaboration with NFL star and Taylor Swift fiancée Travis Kelce in August also helped with an increase in brand awareness for American Eagle.

The Sweeney campaign led to American Eagle trending on social media and going viral, even seeing President Donald Trump share his opinion.

On Google Trends, American Eagle soared to a five-year high and provided a non-seasonal boost for the retailer in July and August. American Eagle's typical highest level on Google Trends comes every November during the holiday shopping season.

American Eagle Earnings on Deck

The retailer reported strong second-quarter financial results, beating analyst estimates for revenue and earnings per share. The Sweeney campaign launched in late July, likely helping the quarter, but could also factor into third-quarter financial results.

With the Sweeney and Kelce campaigns providing a boost in brand awareness and new customers in July and August, third-quarter financial results could show the lingering impact on the retailer.

Analysts expect the retailer to report third-quarter revenue of $1.32 billion, up from $1.29 billion in last year's third quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The retailer has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in five of the past 10 quarters.

Analysts expect American Eagle to report third-quarter earnings per share of 44 cents, up from 39 cents per share in last year's third quarter. The retailer has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in six of the last 10 quarters.

American Eagle Share Price

American Eagle stock is up 4.88% to $20.62 on Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $9.27 to $20.59.

The company's 52-week highs were set back in December 2024, while they have gotten close to that level several times in 2025, including this week.

American Eagle shares are up 23.70% year-to-date in 2025.

