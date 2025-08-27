American Eagle Stock Pops On Travis Kelce Collaboration

American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced a collaboration with NFL star tight end Travis Kelce.

What Happened: American Eagle announced a limited-edition product collaboration with Tru Kolors, Kelce’s sportswear and lifestyle brand. The company will launch “AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce” with the NFL athlete, who recently made headlines for his engagement to global pop star Taylor Swift.

“I’ve had to keep my excitement about this collab under wraps for nearly a year. It was an awesome opportunity to team up with an established brand where both sides were excited to truly collaborate on every decision in the design and creative process that brought the ‘AE x TK’ collection to life,” Kelce said.

The collection, which features more than 90 pieces priced from $14.95 to $179.95, will launch in two drops on Wednesday and on Sept. 24. The campaign will include vintage-inspired tees, reimagined varsity jackets and seaters, chenille pieces and cashmere sets.

The news comes after American Eagle recently rolled out an ad featuring actress Sydney Sweeney that went viral across social platforms. The attention caused a spike in shares as the stock saw increased interest from retail traders.

American Eagle is due to report financial results for the second quarter after the market close on Sept. 3. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of 21 cents per share and revenue of $1.24 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

AEO Price Action: American Eagle shares were up 4.84% at $12.77 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

