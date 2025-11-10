Top 3 Real Estate Stocks That May Rocket Higher In November

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

On Oct. 28, CoStar Group posted better-than-expected quarterly results. “We had an outstanding Q3 2025 as we delivered our 58th consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth with a 20% year-over-year increase in revenue,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. The company's stock fell around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $63.82.

RSI Value: 26.4

26.4 CSGP Price Action: Shares of CoStar rose 0.2% to close at $67.52 on Friday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 22.24 Momentum score.

KE Holdings Inc – ADR (NYSE:BEKE)

On Aug. 26, KE Holdings posted upbeat quarterly earnings. Mr. Stanley Yongdong Peng, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Beike, said, “In the second quarter of 2025, our business maintained its high-quality development. At the same time, we recognized significant shifts in consumer demand, driven by the evolving trends in China’s real estate sector. As our platform achieves substantial expansion in terms of agent and store networks, we are advancing into a new phase of efficiency-driven development, with AI technology breakthroughs unlocking tremendous opportunities for productivity gains.” The company's stock fell around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $15.38.

RSI Value: 20.5

20.5 BEKE Price Action: Shares of KE Holdings fell 1.3% to close at $15.60 on Friday.

Benzinga Pro's charting tool helped identify the trend in BEKE stock.

Lineage Inc (NASDAQ:LINE)

On Nov. 5, Lineage posted downbeat quarterly results. “We delivered Adjusted EBITDA and AFFO growth in the third quarter, despite continued challenging market conditions,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, president and chief executive officer of Lineage. The company's stock fell around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $34.22.

RSI Value: 26.8

26.8 LINE Price Action: Shares of Lineage fell 3.5% to close at $34.62 on Friday.

Shares of Lineage fell 3.5% to close at $34.62 on Friday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in LINE shares.

