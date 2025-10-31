Jim Cramer Tells Investors To Avoid USA Rare Earth — For Now

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) is a “good” company.

Centrus Energy will release its third quarter earnings report after the close of markets on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 36 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 30 cents per share. The company is projected to report quarterly revenue at $80.42 million, compared to $57.7 million a year earlier.

Cramer recommended staying away for now when asked about USA Rare Earth, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR).

According to recent news, USA Rare Earth announced on Wednesday the appointment of Alex Moyes, PhD, as vice president of mining.

Cramer recommended buying Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh, on Oct. 24, maintained Ollie’s Bargain Outlet with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $149 to $147.

Price Action:

Centrus Energy shares fell 1.9% to settle at $383.31 on Thursday.

USA Rare Earth shares declined 2.1% to close at $19.68.

Ollie's Bargain shares fell 1.7% to settle at $121.44 on Thursday.

