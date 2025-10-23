Top 3 Tech Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In October

The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

VeriSign, Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign announced that its live earnings teleconference for the third quarter will take place on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. The company's stock fell around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $175.62.

RSI Value: 29.7

29.7 VRSN Price Action: Shares of VeriSign fell 5.5% to close at $251.94 on Wednesday.

American Bitcoin Corp (NASDAQ:ABTC)

On Sept. 25, American Bitcoin named KPMG as new auditor. The company's stock fell around 35% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.63.

RSI Value: 29.3

29.3 ABTC Price Action: Shares of American Bitcoin fell 7.8% to close at $4.49 on Wednesday.

Neonode Inc (NASDAQ:NEON)

On Sept. 3, Neonode announced it expects $15-20 million from a Samsung Electronics patent settlement. The company's stock fell around 20% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $3.13.

RSI Value: 24.3

24.3 NEON Price Action: Shares of Neonode fell 4.8% to close at $3.19 on Wednesday.

