Cramer Warns Of 'Speculative Tsunami,' Says He's Avoiding Archer Aviation Stock

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said he can't recommend UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) as the stock just had such a big move. “It's not for me,” he added.

UiPath shares climbed 40% last week on a series of major positive catalysts including new partnerships and industry recognition. UiPath recently announced a big collaboration with OpenAI to accelerate customers’ return on investment by simplifying the development and deployment of AI agents. The company also struck deals with Snowflake, Google Gemini, Microsoft Azure and integrated Nvidia Nemotron agents.

When asked about Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR), he said, “No, we're going to let that come down. We're in a kind of speculative tsunami right now.”

According to recent news, Archer Aviation announced on Oct. 8 a partnership with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to establish the UAE's first hospital-based vertiport for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft operations.

UiPath shares dipped 7.9% to settle at $17.05 on Friday.

Archer Aviation shares fell 5.5% to close at $11.97 during the session.

