Top 3 Financial Stocks You'll Regret Missing In Q3

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund BXSL

On Sept. 11, UBS analyst Doug Harter initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $31. The company's stock fell around 8% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $25.89.

RSI Value: 27.2

27.2 BXSL Price Action: Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund closed at $27.54 on Wednesday.

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund closed at $27.54 on Wednesday.

Ares Capital Corporation ARCC

On Sept. 2, Ares Capital priced public offering of $650 million 5.100% unsecured notes due 2031. The company's stock fell around 6% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $18.26.

RSI Value: 25.1

25.1 ARCC Price Action: Shares of Ares Capital fell 0.3% to close at $21.09 on Wednesday.

Shares of Ares Capital fell 0.3% to close at $21.09 on Wednesday.

Virtu Financial Inc VIRT

On July 30, Virtu Finl posted upbeat second-quarter earnings. The company's stock fell around 15% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $29.82.

RSI Value: 18.4

18.4 VIRT Ltd Price Action: Shares of Virtu Financial fell 0.7% to close at $35.17 on Wednesday.

Shares of Virtu Financial fell 0.7% to close at $35.17 on Wednesday.

