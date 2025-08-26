Netflix Inc NFLX has conquered the streaming sector and recently showed it can dominate physical movie theaters. The company now heads to the mall in a potential revenue diversification play later this year.

Netflix House Almost Here: Earlier this year, Netflix announced it would be bringing multiple Netflix House experiences across the nation, betting on large-scale interactive experiences at malls and major shopping locations.

The launch follows past tests of themed food at restaurant pop-ups and several in-person experiences.

The company has announced opening dates for Netflix House Philadelphia (Nov. 12) and Netflix House Dallas (Dec. 11) with a planned Las Vegas location also listed as coming in 2027.

"At Netflix House, you can explore immersive experiences that take you inside the story, grab a meal inspired by our shows and movies at Netflix Bites, or stop by our shop to bring your favorite character home (in T-shirt form)," Netflix's website says.

The website says "Netflix just got real" with sign-up links to register to get early bird tickets for both locations.

"At both Netflix House Philadelphia and Netflix House Dallas, over 100,000 square feet await fans eager to step inside of their favorite shows and movies."

The site promises immersive interactive experiences, themed meals, themed mini golf, arcade games and VR games. Each location has merchandise stores.

The locations are free to enter and explore, with some experiences costing various amounts. The locations are also open to consumers, whether they have a Netflix subscription or not.

Among the named experiences are "One Piece Quest for the Devil Fruit" and "Wednesday Eve of the Outcasts" at Netflix House Philadelphia and "Stranger Things Escape the Dark" and "Squid Game Survive the Trials" at Netflix House Dallas.

Why It's Important: Netflix lists various shows and movies that will be featured at the in-person locations, including top shows such as "Stranger Things," "Squid Game," "Bridgerton," "Love is Blind," "Is It Cake?" and "Floor is Lava."

The streaming company said it will rotate exhibits and features, which means when it has a hit movie like "KPop Demon Hunters" right now, it is likely to draw attention to that with experiences, games and merchandise.

Netflix is currently able to capitalize on hit shows and movies with streaming subscribers and recurring revenue from subscribers and low churn rates.

The company could see additional revenue opportunities by opening these locations in bigger cities across the country and perhaps internationally in the future. While these trail in comparison to the size of a Disney theme park, it could be a similar method by Netflix to benefit from strong brand awareness and boost its consumer products revenue.

Netflix no longer reports its subscriber figures and that could be due to slowing growth after years of explosive net additions to its subscriber base.

The company now turns to new growth modes like advertising, gaming, merchandise, consumer products and in-person experiences.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix stock closed Tuesday trading at $1,226.09 versus a 52-week trading range of $660.81 to $1,341.15. Netflix stock is up 37% year-to-date in 2025.

Photo: Shutterstock