Jim Cramer Says Don't Quit Market When It's Frothy: 'Is Widespread Irrationality a Reason To Sell Down in Perfectly Rational Stocks? Absolutely Not'

In the face of a frothy market, financial expert Jim Cramer encourages investors to stay the course, highlighting numerous positive stock narratives that counterbalance the market’s irrationality.

What Happened: Cramer made a case last week, asserting that the current market conditions are far removed from the dotcom bubble burst of the late 90s. He emphasized that despite the froth, today’s market is more rational.

Cramer drew attention to the irrationality in recent IPOs like Circle, Figma, and Bullish, which have witnessed significant gains since their launch.

On CNBC, he also noted Oklo Inc., a firm with ambitions to construct a compact nuclear reactor powered by nuclear waste, whose stock has surged 247% year-to-date.

“Flying cars, supercharged crypto ETFs, secretive companies that consult in magical ways, all irrational. I could go on and on,” Cramer said. “Is the widespread irrationality a reason to sell down your positions in perfectly rational stocks? Absolutely not.”

On the other hand, Cramer pointed to Amazon Inc. AMZN and Eli Lilly and Company LLY as instances of rationality.

Amazon’s stock climbed by 3% after the introduction of same-day fresh food delivery in over 1,000 U.S. cities and towns. Eli Lilly’s stock also experienced a boost when a team from the pharmaceutical company’s management and board of directors purchased stock on the open market.

“Sure, there’s froth, but there are also perfectly legitimate moves in the stocks of great companies. I am calling this the year of magical thinking, but the truth is you can't get the runs in the good ones without the runs in the bad ones,” Cramer added.

