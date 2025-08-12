Top 3 Industrials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Ftai Infrastructure Inc FIP

On Aug. 7, FTAI Infrastructure posted downbeat quarterly results. The company's stock fell around 33% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $3.10.

RSI Value: 29.4

29.4 FIP Price Action: Shares of Ftai Infrastructure dipped 3.5% to trade at $4.69 on Tuesday.

Casella Waste Systems Inc CWST

On Aug. 6, Casella Waste Systems announced a CEO succession plan. The company's stock fell around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $97.06.

RSI Value: 28.6

28.6 CWST Price Action: Shares of Casella Waste Systems fell 0.9% to trade at $99.06 on Tuesday.

Voyager Technologies Inc VOYG

On Aug. 7, Voyager Technologies acquired ElectroMagnetic Systems, Inc. “AI is no longer optional; it’s the critical advantage that turns data into dominance, accelerating decision-making and ensuring we outpace and outthink adversaries,” said Dylan Taylor, CEO of Voyager. “EMSI’s technology enables us to deliver actionable intelligence at machine speed in increasingly contested environments.” The company's stock fell around 16% over the past five days and has a 52-week ow of $28.66

RSI Value: 27.8

27.8 VOYG Ltd Price Action: Shares of Voyager Technologies gained 0.2% to trade at $29.45 on Tuesday.

