Top 3 Consumer Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Month

The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Funko Inc FNKO

On July 28, DA Davidson analyst Keegan Cox maintained Funko with a Buy and maintained a $7 price target. The company's stock fell around 15% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $3.48.

RSI Value: 29.4

29.4 FNKO Price Action: Shares of Funko gained 0.3% to close at $3.60 on Monday.

Papa John’s International Inc PZZA

On Aug. 4, UBS analyst Dennis Geiger maintained Papa John’s International with a Neutral and raised the price target from $38 to $42. The company's stock fell around 16% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $30.16.

RSI Value: 27.5

27.5 PZZA Price Action: Shares of Papa John’s fell 4.1% to close at $40.08 on Monday.

Perdoceo Education Corp PRDO

On July 31, Perdoceo Education posted upbeat quarterly earnings. “During the second quarter, our academic institutions continued to generate strong levels of prospective student interest, while student retention and engagement trended near multi-year highs,” said Todd Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer. The company's stock fell around 25% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $3.89.

RSI Value: 28

28 PRDO Ltd Price Action: Shares of Perdoceo Education fell 5.5% to close at $28.08 on Monday.

