S&P 500 Snaps Four-Day Losing Streak: Investor Sentiment Improves, Fear Index In 'Greed' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an improvement in the overall market sentiment, while the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Monday.

U.S. stocks settled higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 snapping a four-session losing streak and recording its strongest session since May.

Major indices recorded losses last week following weak jobs data, with the S&P 500 falling 2.4% to record its worst weekly performance since May 23, while the Dow dipped 2.9% to notch its worst week since April 4.

On the trade front, President Donald Trump threatened further tariffs on India, accusing the country of reselling discounted Russian oil at a profit on global markets.

ON Semiconductor Corp. ON shares dipped more than 15% on Monday after the company reported its fiscal second-quarter 2025 results. Tyson Foods Inc. TSN reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and raised its FY2025 sales guidance.

On the economic data front, U.S. new orders for manufactured goods declined 4.8% in June versus a revised 8.3% gain in March.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with communication services, information technology and utilities stocks recording the biggest gains on Monday. However, energy stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed higher by 585 points to 44,173.64 on Monday. The S&P 500 rose 1.47% to 6,329.94, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.95% to 21,053.58 during Monday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Caterpillar Inc. CAT, Pfizer Inc. PFE and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 56.5, the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Monday, versus a prior reading of 56.1.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

