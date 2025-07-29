Top 3 Industrials Stocks You'll Regret Missing In Q3

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Otis Worldwide Corp OTIS

On July 23, Otis lowered its FY25 sales guidance. “Otis delivered solid performance led by the strength of our Service segment that continues our steady growth trajectory, and contributed mid-single digit organic sales growth and both year over year and sequential operating profit margin expansion. Our industry leading maintenance portfolio grew 4% again this quarter,” said Chair, CEO & President Judy Marks. The company's stock fell around 11% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $86.00.

RSI Value: 27.8

27.8 OTIS Price Action: Shares of Otis Worldwide fell 2.1% to close at $87.90 on Monday.

Lucas GC Ltd LGCL

On July 22, Lucas GC regained Nasdaq compliance with minimum bid price requirement. The company's stock fell around 45% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $0.28.

RSI Value: 17

17 LGCL Price Action: Shares of Lucas GC fell 27.2% to close at $0.60 on Monday.

Shares of Lucas GC fell 27.2% to close at $0.60 on Monday.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT

On July 28, the company announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.. The company's stock fell around 30% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $8.55.

RSI Value: 21.4

21.4 CHPT Ltd Price Action: Shares of ChargePoint fell 18.8% to close at $9.91 on Monday.

Shares of ChargePoint fell 18.8% to close at $9.91 on Monday.

