Top 3 Energy Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In July

The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Expand Energy Corp EXE

On July 15, Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained Expand Energy with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $121 to $120. The company's stock fell around 19% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $69.12.

RSI Value: 26.7

26.7 EXE Price Action: Shares of Expand Energy fell 0.9% to close at $98.70 on Wednesday.

Shares of Expand Energy fell 0.9% to close at $98.70 on Wednesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 62.52 Momentum score with Value at 69.16.

Antero Resources Corp AR

On July 15, Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained Antero Resources with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $41 to $39. The company's stock fell around 23% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $24.53.

RSI Value: 27.2

27.2 AR Price Action: Shares of Antero Resources fell 1.9% to close at $32.56 on Wednesday.

Shares of Antero Resources fell 1.9% to close at $32.56 on Wednesday.

NextNRG Inc NXXT

On July 21, NextNRG announced completion of strategic financial restructuring reducing monthly burn by approximately $1 million. “This comprehensive financial restructuring represents a transformative moment for NextNRG, dramatically improving our cash flow position and providing the financial stability needed to execute our growth strategy,” said Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextNRG. The company's stock fell around 44% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.59.

RSI Value: 19.1

19.1 NXXT Ltd Price Action: Shares of NextNRG closed at $1.69 on Wednesday.

Shares of NextNRG closed at $1.69 on Wednesday.

