Fans of card game UNO and gamblers alike may have been booking flights to Las Vegas this week upon hearing news that the popular game was being added to a Las Vegas casino.

And, even though UNO is being celebrated in Las Vegas this week, gambling isn't part of the story, yet.

What Happened: UNO, which is owned by toy and gaming giant Mattel Inc MAT, launched an UNO experience called UNO Social Club at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

The UNO Social Club is a limited-time offering being labeled the "ultimate game night destination" by the company.

The casino, which is owned and operated by the San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority, announced the offering back in May. The news back then may have gotten lost in the shuffle as the UNO Social Club is going viral.

Social media users and gamblers were eager with excitement for gaming tables in Las Vegas casinos, where people could play UNO similar to poker and blackjack and wager real money. That isn't the case and UNO has had to play damage control.

"We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but the casino floor isn't ready for us yet," UNO said on Instagram. "We've been told that while they do have tight security, it's not robust enough for UNO at this time."

The words "yet" and "at this time" could create some optimism for the future, but right now, UNO players will have to play their Draw Four, Skip and UNO Reverse cards at home or inside the UNO Social Club if they're among the lucky entrants who will experience the Las Vegas club.

UNO and the casino launched a contest back in May to see which winner would get to stay in an UNO-themed suite and who would be invited to play the hit card game, created by Merle Robbins in 1971, inside the Palms Casino Resort.

Mattel told the USA Today that entry to the event is limited and no money is staked on the game or events.

Why It's Important: While UNO isn't taking over Las Vegas gaming floors yet, the Social Club will continue to generate headlines through 2025.

The company said UNO Social Clubs will be coming to New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and Austin lin August. Bars in these major cities are expected to host limited-time events.

Events will feature UNO tournaments, UNO-themed drink menus and more experiences centered around the card game, which Mattel acquired in 1992.

"The UNO Social Club in Las Vegas is just the beginning, and we're excited to see how these new experiences inspire players to show up, play hard, and make unforgettable memories," Mattel Vice President and Global Head of Games Ray Adler said back in May.

While this remains an early test, this could be the start of a new revenue source for Mattel. The gaming company could license out UNO to bars and casinos as the game sees increased attention from consumers around the world.

UNO continues to be one of the most popular card games of all time and Mattel could be onto something with its social clubs.

