Top 2 Financial Stocks That May Rocket Higher In Q3

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Primis Financial Corp FRST

Primis Financial will release second quarter results after the closing bell on Thursday, July 24. The company's stock fell around 1% year-to-date and has a 52-week low of $7.58.

RSI Value: 17.8

17.8 FRST Price Action: Shares of Primis Financial gained 0.9% to close at $11.29 on Thursday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 0.36 Momentum score.

Safety Insurance Group Inc SAFT

On May 7, Safety Insurance Group posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. George M. Murphy, Chairman of the Board of Directors, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Safety’s first quarter combined ratio in 2025 improved to 99.4% compared to 101.9% in the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year change reflects the impact of our prior year growth in direct written premiums earning into top-line results and improvements in our private passenger automobile loss ratio. Positive trends in other revenue lines resulted in strong earnings per share of $1.48 per share and a $22.2 million increase in total shareholders’ equity.” The company's stock fell around 8% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $70.71.

RSI Value: 29.7

29.7 SAFT Price Action: Shares of Safety Insurance fell 1.4% to close at $72.82 on Thursday.

Benzinga Pro's charting tool helped identify the trend in SAFT stock.

