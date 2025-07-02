July 2, 2025 6:34 AM 2 min read

Top 3 Materials Stocks That May Rocket Higher In Q3

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Namib Minerals NAMM

  • On June 5, Namib Minerals and Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI announced the closing of business combination. The company's stock fell around 50% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $5.78.
  • RSI Value: 9.4
  • NAMM Price Action: Shares of Namib Minerals fell 9% to close at $6.88 on Tuesday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: Value at 17.51.

United States Antimony Corp UAMY   

  • United States Antimony announced its official listing on the NYSE Texas Exchange, effective Tuesday, July 1. The company's stock fell around 25% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $0.27.
  • RSI Value: 27.5
  • UAMY Price Action: Shares of United States Antimony dipped 9.6% to close at $1.97 on Tuesday.
  • Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in UAMY stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc RETO

  • On May 25, ReTo Eco-Solutions Hengfang Li tendered his resignation as CEO and Director, while the company named Xinyang Li as CEO. The company's stock fell around 44% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.85.
  • RSI Value: 29
  • RETO Ltd Price Action: Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions gained 2.6% to close at $1.99 on Tuesday.
  • Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in RETO shares.

