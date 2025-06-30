Top 3 Industrials Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Copart Inc CPRT

On May 22, Copart reported a third-quarter revenue miss. The company's stock fell around 5% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $47.34c.

RSI Value: 28.9

28.9 CPRT Price Action: Shares of Copart fell 0.1% to close at $48.18 on Friday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 23.80 Momentum score with Value at 46.59.

WANG & LEE GROUP Inc WLGS

On May 7, WANG & LEE GROUP received a letter from the Nasdaq regarding continued listing requirement. The company's stock fell around 78% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.040.

RSI Value: 24.7

24.7 WLGS Price Action: Shares of WANG & LEE GROUP fell 5.8% to close at $0.046 on Friday.

Benzinga Pro's charting tool helped identify the trend in WLGS stock.

Volato Group Inc SOAR

On June 30, Volato Group announced the completed sale of GC Aviation, Inc for $2 million in cash. “Divesting GC Aviation was a deliberate move to concentrate on the areas of our business with the highest growth potential and strongest returns,” said Matt Liotta, Co-Founder and CEO of Volato. “It allows us to deploy capital more effectively, strengthen our balance sheet, and accelerate platform-driven opportunities that expand value for our customers and shareholders.” The company's stock fell around 52% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.25.

RSI Value: 26.8

26.8 SOAR Ltd Price Action: Shares of Volato Group fell 5.2% to close at $1.29 on Friday.

Benzinga Pro's signals feature notified of a potential breakout in SOAR shares.

