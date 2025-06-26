Top 3 Health Care Stocks You'll Regret Missing This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc CPRX

On May 7, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. “Catalyst’s exceptional first quarter performance underscores the continued strength of our commercial strategy and the growing demand for our differentiated therapies,” said Richard J. Daly, President and CEO of Catalyst. The company's stock fell around 13% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $14.75.

RSI Value: 27.5

27.5 CPRX Price Action: Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals fell 2.4% to close at $21.54 on Wednesday.

AVITA Medical Inc RCEL

On May 8, Avita Medical reported first-quarter financial results and missed its EPS and sales estimates. “We’ve transformed from a single-product, burn-only company into an integrated, multi-product platform positioned to lead in therapeutic acute wound care,” said Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Medical. “With the February rollout of RECELL GO mini and the nationwide launch of Cohealyx on April 1, our portfolio now addresses a U.S. market opportunity that has expanded from $455 million to more than $3.5 billion.” The company's stock fell around 21% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $4.71.

RSI Value: 24.2

24.2 RCEL Price Action: Shares of AVITA Medical fell 3.4% to close at $4.77 on Wednesday.

Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX

On June 20, Moleculin Biotech announced a $5.9 million public offering of 16,080,000 shares and Series E warrants at $0.37 per share and accompanying warrant. The company's stock fell around 58% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $0.25.

RSI Value: 21.4

21.4 MBRX Ltd Price Action: Shares of Moleculin Biotech fell 2.9% to close at $0.29 on Wednesday.

