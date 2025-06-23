Top 3 Risk Off Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Campbell’s Co CPB

On June 2, the company reported third-quarter sales growth of 4% year over year (Y/Y) to $2.475 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Campbell's CEO Mick Beekhuizen said, "In Meals & Beverages, we are seeing improved consumption across all consumer income groups." The company's stock fell around 4% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $31.58.

RSI Value: 26.9

26.9 CPB Price Action: Shares of Campbell’s fell 0.03% to close at $31.84 on Friday.

Shares of Campbell’s fell 0.03% to close at $31.84 on Friday. Edge Stock Ratings: 16.9442 Momentum score with Value at 40.23.

Westrock Coffee Co WEST

On May 8, Westrock Coffee posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. Scott T. Ford, CEO and Co-founder stated, “We are off to a great start in 2025. Today we are reporting solid financial results for the first quarter, and we continue to make great strides towards our goal of becoming the premiere integrated strategic supplier to the pre-eminent coffee, tea, and energy brands around the world.” The company's stock fell around 14% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $5.28.

RSI Value: 27.3

27.3 WEST Price Action: Shares of Westrock Coffee fell 5.6% to close at $5.96 on Friday.

Shares of Westrock Coffee fell 5.6% to close at $5.96 on Friday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in WEST stock.

22nd Century Group Inc XXII

On June 16, 22nd Century Group announced a 1-for-23 reverse stock split. The company's stock fell around 57% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $6.28.

RSI Value: 14.9

14.9 XXII Ltd Price Action: Shares of 22nd Century Group dipped 13.9% to close at $8.72 on Friday.

Shares of 22nd Century Group dipped 13.9% to close at $8.72 on Friday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in XXII shares.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock