Top 3 Risk Off Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Campbell’s Co CPB

  • On June 2, the company reported third-quarter sales growth of 4% year over year (Y/Y) to $2.475 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Campbell's CEO Mick Beekhuizen said, "In Meals & Beverages, we are seeing improved consumption across all consumer income groups." The company's stock fell around 4% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $31.58.
  • RSI Value: 26.9
  • CPB Price Action: Shares of Campbell’s fell 0.03% to close at $31.84 on Friday.
  Edge Stock Ratings: 16.9442 Momentum score with Value at 40.23.

Westrock Coffee Co WEST  

  • On May 8, Westrock Coffee posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. Scott T. Ford, CEO and Co-founder stated, “We are off to a great start in 2025. Today we are reporting solid financial results for the first quarter, and we continue to make great strides towards our goal of becoming the premiere integrated strategic supplier to the pre-eminent coffee, tea, and energy brands around the world.” The company's stock fell around 14% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $5.28.
  • RSI Value: 27.3
  • WEST Price Action: Shares of Westrock Coffee fell 5.6% to close at $5.96 on Friday.
22nd Century Group Inc XXII

  • On June 16, 22nd Century Group announced a 1-for-23 reverse stock split. The company's stock fell around 57% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $6.28.
  • RSI Value: 14.9
  • XXII Ltd Price Action: Shares of 22nd Century Group dipped 13.9% to close at $8.72 on Friday.
