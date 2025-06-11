Top 3 Health Care Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

MannKind Corp MNKD

MannKind will highlight data from recent pediatric and adult studies of inhaled insulin at American Diabetes Association’s 85th Scientific Sessions. The company's stock fell around 19% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $3.89.

RSI Value: 29.1

29.1 MNKD Price Action: Shares of MannKind fell 10.3% to close at $3.92 on Tuesday.

Shares of MannKind fell 10.3% to close at $3.92 on Tuesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 16.33 Momentum score with Value at 24.26.

SS Innovations International Inc SSII

On May 14, SS Innovations posted a first-quarter loss of 3 cents per share on sales of $5.10 million. Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SS Innovations, said, “In the first quarter of 2025, we achieved record quarterly revenue of $5.1 million, up 40.8% from $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, driven by higher unit sales of our innovative, cutting-edge SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system to leading healthcare facilities in India and abroad." The company's stock fell around 59% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $4.10.

RSI Value: 22.5

22.5 SSII Price Action: Shares of SS Innovations International fell 8.3% to close at $4.20 on Tuesday.

Shares of SS Innovations International fell 8.3% to close at $4.20 on Tuesday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in SSII stock.

INVO Fertility Inc IVF

On May 20, INVO Fertility posted a first-quarter loss of $12.53 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $7.55 per share. “After announcing the divestiture of a majority stake in NAYA TX, we’ve sharpened our focus on our core mission as a fertility company, poised to seize opportunities in a dynamic market bolstered by supportive policy shifts of the current administration supporting developments that underscore the importance of fertility care,” commented Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Fertility. “This strategic move aligns with the ongoing decline in U.S. fertility rates and growing demand for accessible fertility solutions, reinforcing our commitment to broadening care for patients in need.” The company's stock fell around 33% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.37

RSI Value: 26

26 IVF Ltd Price Action: Shares of INVO Fertility fell 6% to close at $1.42 on Tuesday.

Shares of INVO Fertility fell 6% to close at $1.42 on Tuesday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in IVF shares.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock