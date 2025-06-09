Top 2 Energy Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

PTL Ltd PTLE

On April 9, PTL Limited priced its $7.14 million public offering of 23.8 million ordinary shares at $0.30 per share. The company's stock fell around 80% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $0.27.

RSI Value: 20.8

Shares of PTL fell 8.4% to close at $0.28 on Friday. Edge Stock Ratings: Value at 46.61.

Houston American Energy Corporation HUSA

On May 28, Houston American Energy announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. The company's stock fell around 10% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.39.

RSI Value: 17.3

Shares of Houston American Energy gained 1.6% to close at $0.4878 on Friday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in HUSA stock.

