While President Donald Trump took to Truth Social and declared May "the best in 30 years," Wall Street's AI infrastructure darlings were busy scripting their own version of greatness. CoreWeave Inc CRWV, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO and Cloudflare Inc NET emerged as the month's stealth tech titans – each riding the AI infrastructure boom to outsized gains.

Leading the charge was CoreWeave, a software infrastructure company turned market sensation, soaring a staggering +191.80% in May. With a year-to-date gain of over 276%, CoreWeave's explosive rally was backed by strong stock price momentum and a blistering RSI (relative strength index) of 79.48 – clear signals of momentum traders piling in.

With price action blasting through its 20-day and 50-day moving averages by 70% and 137% respectively, the chart screams overextended – but try telling that to the bulls who just saw the stock break through resistance like it wasn't even there.

Credo Technology, a semiconductor firm tied to the data movement backbone of AI infrastructure, also crushed it with a +49.03% monthly gain, buoyed by a quarterly performance of +32.40%.

CRDO stock's RSI is high at 74.87, suggesting strength remains in the trend. With its 52-week range expanding over 219%, investors are re-rating the stock because they see it as a long-term bandwidth enabler in an AI-heavy world.

Not far behind, Cloudflare rounded out the AI trio with a 38.91% gain in May, bolstered by a remarkable 153.85% rise over the past year.

Known for its role in secure, scalable internet infrastructure, Cloudflare's steady momentum continues with low volatility and a bullish RSI of 84.85 – territory typically reserved for runaway winners.

In a market driven by artificial intelligence dreams and infrastructure needs, these three stocks aren't just riding a wave – they're helping build the surfboard.

Trump may be talking macro, but CoreWeave, Credo and Cloudflare just proved that in the AI arms race, infrastructure is where the real money is made.

