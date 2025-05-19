Options Corner: Redfin's Value Compression Sets The Stage For A Bullish Bounce Back

It's no secret that real estate brokerage and mortgage origination service provider Redfin Corp RDFN is struggling. Although its year-to-date performance is impressive, RDFN stock is down 66% in the trailing five years. The equity is also a fraction of its February 2021 peak — a victim of soaring inflation, high interest rates and now, broader economic uncertainty. Still, with so much bad news baked in, any positive developments could have an exponentially strong effect.

Fundamentally, analysts refer to the above concept as value compression. After a severe decline in a publicly traded security, expectations for the underlying company are deflated. Subsequently, a small positive catalyst can cause a snapback rally. For RDFN stock, the main catalysts revolve around the benchmark interest rate and global trade policies. Even better, there are legitimate reasons for optimism.

Regarding interest rates, the Federal Reserve is keeping a watchful eye on core economic metrics. Should conditions justify a more accommodative policy, it's possible — perhaps likely — that the Fed will respond with a dovish approach. A step toward lower rates could accelerate sentiment in RDFN stock, given how deflated it already is.

As for trade policies, President Donald Trump's tariffs have created uncertainty in the housing market, particularly in the realm of implied higher building material costs. At the same time, the administration appears to be making progress, recently striking a temporary trade truce with China.

Put another way, it's possible that the bulk of the bad news is in the rearview mirror. Therefore, the few inches of momentum that the economy is able to generate could spark outsized returns for Redfin.

Market Breadth Data Signals Optimism For RDFN Stock

Although the narrative for Redfin's business may finally have reached a turning point, traders seeking to extract alpha from RDFN stock need far more reliable clues than deciphering talking points. It's here where market breadth data — essentially analyzing the accumulation and distribution of demand — becomes invaluable.

In the past 10 weeks, RDFN stock printed a "7-3-U" sequence: seven up weeks mixed with three down weeks, with a net positive trajectory across the period. This bullish-dominated sequence has materialized 53 times since Redfin's initial public offering. Significantly, in 62.26% of cases, the following week's price action results in upside, with a median return of 4.86%.

To put this framework in colloquial terms, the deck has become hot, thus incentivizing a bullish wager. In any given week, the chance that a long position in RDFN stock will be profitable is only 48.8%. Stated differently, RDFN natively features a negative bias. Therefore, when traders buy Redfin options, the premiums reflect this pessimistic propensity.

However, under certain conditions, the probability of forward momentum in RDFN stock can vary significantly from the baseline probability. And that's what the 7-3-U market breadth data signals to the speculator. It's not a special indicator, per se. Rather, when this sequence appears, RDFN behaviorally transitions from a statistically poor wager (from the bull's perspective) to a favorable one.

Image by author

Assuming that the bulls take control of the market, RDFN stock could potentially hit $10.64 in a week or two. Speculators can then use this forecast to plot an effective options strategy.

Taking a Quick Swing at Redfin

Traders seeking a quick boost may consider the 10/10.50 bull call spread expiring May 30. This transaction involves buying the $10 call and simultaneously selling the $10.50 call. The proceeds from the short call partially offset the debit paid for the long call, resulting in a net debit paid of $32, the most that can be lost in the trade.

Should RDFN stock rise through the short strike price of $10.50 at expiration, the maximum reward for the aforementioned bulls spread is $18, a payout of over 56%.

What makes this trade attractive is that from a nominal perspective, the risk is quite minimal. At $32, traders can nibble at this spread with pocket change. From a probabilistic angle, the better holds an underappreciated advantage. Most of the market assumes that the bears have the statistical edge — which would be true in the average case.

However, RDFN is responding to a specific market breadth setup and that could make all the difference in this trade.

