Top 3 Real Estate Stocks That May Explode In Q2

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Easterly Government Properties Inc DEA

  • Easterly Government Properties will release its first quarter financial results on April 29. The company's stock fell around 23% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $7.79.
  • RSI Value: 23.8
  • DEA Price Action: Shares of Easterly Government Properties fell 0.8% to close at $8.30 on Tuesday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 18.64 Momentum score with Value at 59.92.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc INN          

  • Summit Hotel Properties will report financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, April 30, after the market closes. The company's stock fell around 32% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $3.57.
  • RSI Value: 24.6
  • INN Price Action: Shares of Summit Hotel Properties fell 1.8% to close at $3.94 on Tuesday.
  • Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in INN stock.

LXP Industrial Trust LXP

  • LXP Industrial Trust  will release its first quarter financial results before the opening bell on Thursday, May 1. The company's stock fell around 16% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $6.85.
  • RSI Value: 28.4
  • LXP Price Action: Shares of LXP Industrial Trust gained 0.1% to close at $7.69 on Tuesday.
  • Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in LXP shares.

