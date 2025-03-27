Top 3 Industrials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

NET Power Inc NPWR

On March 10, NET Power reported a year-over-year decrease in fourth-quarter EPS results. “2024 was a year of significant achievement amidst challenging market conditions for commercializing new technologies,” said Danny Rice, Chief Executive Officer of Net Power. The company's stock fell around 62% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $2.28.

RSI Value: 20.9

20.9 NPWR Price Action: Shares of NET Power fell 5.5% to close at $2.74 on Wednesday.

UniFirst Corp UNF

On Monday, Cintas disclosed ending discussions regarding its proposal to acquire UniFirst for $275 per share in cash. The offer represented a 46% premium over UniFirst's 90-day average closing price as of January 6, 2025, the last trading day before the proposal was publicly disclosed. The company's stock fell around 19% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $149.58.

RSI Value: 24.3

24.3 UNF Price Action: Shares of UniFirst gained 0.9% to close at $170.87 on Wednesday.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc BW

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, March 31, 2025 to discuss fourth-quarter results. The company's stock fell around 25% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.78.

RSI Value: 26.4

26.4 BW Price Action: Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises fell 7.1% to close at $0.80 on Wednesday.

