Top 3 Materials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Albemarle Corp ALB

On Jan. 28, Truist Securities analyst Peter Osterland initiated coverage on Albemarle with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $96. The company' stock fell around 18% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $71.97.

RSI Value: 25.1

25.1 ALB Price Action: Shares of Albemarle fell 2.9% to close at $75.14 on Monday.

Shares of Albemarle fell 2.9% to close at $75.14 on Monday. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest ALB news.

Purecycle Technologies Inc PCT

On Feb. 5, PureCycle announced a $33 million financing transaction. PureCycle CEO Dustin Olson said, “We’re excited to bring on a new partner like Pleiad Investment Advisors. We are making material progress with trials and are continuing to pursue commercial success in fiber and other applications.” The company's stock fell around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $4.26.

RSI Value: 28.5

28.5 PCT Price Action: Shares of Purecycle Technologies fell 2.1% to close at $8.48 on Monday.

Shares of Purecycle Technologies fell 2.1% to close at $8.48 on Monday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in PCT stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation NTIC

Northern Technologies International is expected to release its fiscal 2025 first-quarter financial results on Thursday, Jan. 9, before the opening bell. The company's stock fell around 16% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $11.15.

RSI Value: 27.6

27.6 NTIC Price Action: Shares of Northern Technologies International fell 1% to close at $11.16 on Monday.

Shares of Northern Technologies International fell 1% to close at $11.16 on Monday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in NTIC shares.

Read This Next: