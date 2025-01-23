Palantir's AI, Defense Bets Gain Traction As Voyager Technologies Eyes IPO

The defense and space sector is experiencing a shift, with Voyager Technologies filing for an IPO as the industry gains momentum under the Trump administration. The Denver-based firm, which is developing a commercial space station with NASA funding, also has a growing defense and national security division, with direct ties to Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR.

Voyager, expected to be valued between $2 billion and $3 billion, has a strategic partnership with Palantir, integrating its AI capabilities into defense projects, The Wall Street Journal reports. Palantir is also an investor in Voyager, further cementing its footprint in national security.

As the industry sees a potential resurgence, Palantir's AI-driven solutions could gain even more traction in both government and commercial applications.

PLTR Stock Chart: Bullish But Watch The Levels

PLTR stock has had an explosive year, gaining 343.57% over the past 12 months and 166.82% in the last six months.

While year-to-date gains of 2.23% suggest a more measured climb, technical indicators remain largely bullish. The stock is trading above its eight-day, 20-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs), signaling continued strength. However, its 20-day SMA sits right below PLTR stock price, which could offer a short-term resistance level if the price dips below it.

The MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) indicator, at 0.59, boosts the bullish momentum, and RSI (relative strength index) at 56.74 keeps PLTR stock in neutral territory.

PLTR Gains Favor As AI, Defense Bets Grow

If the battlefield action wasn't enough, Palantir's stock is also charging ahead. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, a long-time PLTR bull, just raised his price target to $90, a 19% upside from current levels.

The optimism isn't just about defense contracts—Palantir's commercial AI business is growing at a pace that Wall Street might be underestimating. Wedbush sees the company's U.S. commercial revenue surging past $1 billion, reinforcing its position as a top AI play.

Additionally, Palantir stands to benefit from Project Stargate, a colossal $500 billion U.S. AI infrastructure initiative. As AI spending accelerates, the company's role in national security and enterprise applications could turn it into an even bigger powerhouse.

With booming commercial AI prospects, deepening defense ties, and bullish analyst sentiment, Palantir's stock story is far from over. If momentum holds, $90 might not be far off.

