ThredUp And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Executives Are Buying

P3 Health Partners

The Trade: P3 Health Partners Inc. PIII 10% owner CPF III-A PT SPV, LLC bought a total of 160,000 shares at an average price of $0.51. To acquire these shares, it cost around $81,552.

What's Happening: On Aug. 7, P3 Health Partners posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

On Aug. 7, P3 Health Partners posted downbeat quarterly earnings. What P3 Health Partners Does: P3 Health Partners Inc is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company.

XWELL

The Trade: XWELL, Inc. XWEL Director Gaelle Sandra Wizenberg acquired a total of 1,201 shares at an average price of $1.65. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1,987.

What's Happening: On Sept. 5, XWELL named Ezra T. Ernst as CEO.

On Sept. 5, XWELL named Ezra T. Ernst as CEO. What XWELL Does: XWELL Inc is a health and wellness holding company.

ThredUp

The Trade: ThredUp Inc. TDUP Director Noam Paransky acquired a total of 40,008 shares at an average price of $0.81. The insider spent around $32,407 to buy those shares.

What's Happening: On Aug. 5, ThredUp reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.

On Aug. 5, ThredUp reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates. What ThredUp Does: ThredUp Inc is an online resale platform for women and kids apparel, shoes, and accessories.

