Executives Buying Core Scientific And 2 Other Stocks

Although U.S. stocks closed mixed on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga’s insider transactions platform.

Healthcare Realty Trust

The Trade: Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated HR Director Thomas N Bohjalian acquired a total of 14,000 shares at an average price of $17.88. To acquire these shares, it cost around $250,320.

On Aug. 2, Healthcare Realty Trust posted downbeat quarterly sales. What Healthcare Realty Trust Does: Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company focuses on owning, leasing, and managing outpatient facilities and other healthcare properties.

Westrock Coffee

The Trade: Westrock Coffee Company WEST Director Joe T Ford acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $7.64. To acquire these shares, it cost around $38,200.

On Aug. 8, Westrock Coffee posted downbeat quarterly earnings. What Westrock Coffee Does: Westrock Coffee Co is an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S, providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries around the world.

Core Scientific

The Trade: Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ Director Jarrod M Patten bought a total of 5,021 shares at an average price of $9.68. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.98 million. The company's President and CEO also bought $48,596 shares.

On Sept. 4, Needham initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $16 price target. What Core Scientific Does: Core Scientific Inc is engaged in Blockchain and AI Infrastructure, Digital Asset Self-Mining, Premium Hosting, Blockchain Technology, and Artificial Intelligence related services.

