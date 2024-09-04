$1.5M Bet On Elastic? Check Out These 4 Stocks Executives Are Buying

Although U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Elastic

Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $74.25. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.48 million. What's Happening: On Aug. 29, Elastic reported quarterly earnings of 35 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 25 cents per share.

On Aug. 29, Elastic reported quarterly earnings of 35 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 25 cents per share. What Elastic Does: Elastic is a software company based in Mountain View, California, focusing on search-adjacent products.

U.S. Physical Therapy

Director Kathleen A Gilmartin acquired a total of 2,000 shares at an average price of $86.09. To acquire these shares, it cost around $172,180. What's Happening: On Aug. 13, US Physical Therapy posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

On Aug. 13, US Physical Therapy posted downbeat quarterly earnings. What U.S. Physical Therapy Does: US Physical Therapy Inc through its subsidiaries operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

CECO Environmental

Director Richard F Wallman bought a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $28.77. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.98 million. The company's President and CEO also bought $287,722 shares. What's Happening: On July 30, CECO Environmental reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results and raised its FY24 revenue guidance above estimates.

On July 30, CECO Environmental reported worse-than-expected second-quarter revenue results and raised its FY24 revenue guidance above estimates. What CECO Environmental Does: CECO Environmental Corp serves the energy, industrial, and other niche markets.

